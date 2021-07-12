Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for July 12, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 229/139New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 494,700/105,327
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,672/1,184
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,274,238

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 6,952 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.3% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources