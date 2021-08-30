covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (August 30, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Data from Sunday 8/29: 5,875 cases (4,573 confirmed, 1,302 probable), 57 new deaths (36 confirmed, 21 probable), percent positive of 12.4%.

Data from Saturday 8/28: 5,992 cases (4,540 confirmed, 1,452 probable), 53 new deaths (49 confirmed, 4 probable), percent positive of 13.8%

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,710/495
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 1/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 592,909/137,776
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,259/1,303
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,503,838

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 41,229 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 11.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources