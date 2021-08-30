South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (August 30, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Data from Sunday 8/29: 5,875 cases (4,573 confirmed, 1,302 probable), 57 new deaths (36 confirmed, 21 probable), percent positive of 12.4%.
Data from Saturday 8/28: 5,992 cases (4,540 confirmed, 1,452 probable), 53 new deaths (49 confirmed, 4 probable), percent positive of 13.8%
Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,710/495
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 1/0
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 592,909/137,776
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,259/1,303
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,503,838
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 41,229 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 11.4% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.