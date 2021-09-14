Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for September 14, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,552/717
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 35/8

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 651,091/155,506
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,890/1,459
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 10,283,016

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 31,054 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 12.9% percent positive

