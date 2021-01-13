South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 13, 2021)
*Today’s low case counts are due to an internal systems issue. DHEC is actively working to correct this. Once the issue is resolved with the vendor, they will update the data within the County-Level Dashboard to reflect cases missing from today’s numbers.
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,673/96
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 42/9
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 332,990/32,388
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,402/509
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,119,470
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 17,245 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 27.1 percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.