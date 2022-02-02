Today's cases and deaths for February 2, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,038/1,822
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:70/31
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,097,908/296,743
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,396/2,213
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,011,372
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,041 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 33.6% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
