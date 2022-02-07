COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 7, announced the following COVID-19 updates for February 5-7.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,315/3,696
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 99/42
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,116,964/304,575
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,626/2,303
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,193,890
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 82,828 individual test results reported statewide over 3-day period (not including antibody tests)
- 16.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
