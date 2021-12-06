COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 6, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 4-6.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,046/1,081
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 38/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 739,277/185,680
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,383/1,931
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,623,216
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 65,716 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 4.7% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
