COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 6, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 4-6. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,046/1,081
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 38/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 739,277/185,680
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,383/1,931
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,623,216

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 65,716 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

