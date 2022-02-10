covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 10, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates:  

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,647/1,329
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 87/32

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,122,736/305,311
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,784/2,352
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,243,258

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,303 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 13.8% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources