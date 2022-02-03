covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 3, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates:  

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,284/1,852
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 107/30

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,101,470/298,806
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,503/2,241
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,037,807

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 17,562 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

