COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, October 1, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,951/815
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 70/28
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 691,257/169,112
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 10,900/1,670
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 10,941,573
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 31,152 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 9.1% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
