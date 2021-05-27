COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, May 27, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 208/193
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 491,133/101,110
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,859/1,157
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,829,276
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 8,859 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 3.2% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
