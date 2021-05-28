Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 28, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 257/151
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 10/7

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 491,391/101,260
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,563/1,163
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,848,000

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,016 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.9% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources