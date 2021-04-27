Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for April 27, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 307/132
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 479,940/96,016
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,309/1,126
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,343,710

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 9,163 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.6% percent positive

Facility reports

