South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 10, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 8-10.
Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 35,290/9,401
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 35/12
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 862,681/231,545
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,779/2,014
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,730,892
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 149,087 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 29.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
