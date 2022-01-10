covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 10, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 8-10. 

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 35,290/9,401
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 35/12

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 862,681/231,545
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,779/2,014
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,730,892

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 149,087 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 29.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

