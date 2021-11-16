South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (November 16, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 350/96
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 8/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 727,981/181,301
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,141/1,901
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,172,088
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 10,834 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 4.8% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.