South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (November 8, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 353/124
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 15/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 724,282/180,011
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,013/1,883
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,009,286

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 23,839 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.2% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

