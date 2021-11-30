Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for November 30, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 358/127
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:1/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 734,917/183,404
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,293/1,917
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,467,437

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 6,971 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.3% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources