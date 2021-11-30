Today's cases and deaths for November 30, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 358/127
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:1/0
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 734,917/183,404
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,293/1,917
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,467,437
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 6,971 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 7.3% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
