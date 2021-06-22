covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (June 22, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 34/15
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 3/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 492,869/102,944
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,629/1,175
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,101,439

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 2,585 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 1.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

