Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for March 2, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 496/96  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:13/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 445,523/73,300
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,606/970
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,999,533

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 14,821 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources