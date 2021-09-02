Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for September 2, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,572/1,657
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 44/16

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 604,166/141,991
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,403/1,340
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,624,036

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 32,408 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 14.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Additional information and resources