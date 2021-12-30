covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 30, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,354/2,557
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 9/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 767,188/199,071
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,640/1,977
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,179,812

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 22,116 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 20.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources