South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 30, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,354/2,557
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 9/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 767,188/199,071
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,640/1,977
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,179,812
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 22,116 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 20.5% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
