Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for March 10, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 507/207  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:17/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 451,597/76,876
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,744/1,010
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,222,235

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 17,134 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.7% percent positive

