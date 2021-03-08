covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (March 8, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID1 9)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 562/126
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 4/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 450,578/76,138
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,748/1,012
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,181,691

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 20,552 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources