South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (October 26, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 456/108
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 6/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 717,016/177,205
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,737/1,828
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,670,740

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,126 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

