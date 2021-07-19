covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (July 19, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 351/226
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 496,856/106,785
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,694/1,163
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,338,788

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 6,305 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

