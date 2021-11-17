Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for November 17, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 370/227
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:19/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 728,440/181,465
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,163/1,901
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,198,996

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 9,815 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources