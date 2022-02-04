Today's cases and deaths for February 4, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,231/1,778
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 23/24
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,106,209/300,724
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,527/2,264
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,080,066
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 36,833 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 20.2% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
