South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (September 3, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,685/1,347
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 31/7

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 608,946/143,432
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,434/1,347
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,681,343

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 46,627 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 12.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

