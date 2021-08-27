Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for August 27, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,650/2,047
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 25/14

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 579,769/134,496
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,174/1,278
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,343,292

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 41,931 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 14.3% percent positive

