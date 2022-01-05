Today's cases and deaths for January 5, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,248/2,744
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:32/9
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 804,782/213,653
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,721/1,994
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,403,645
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 15,587 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 32.7% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
