Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for January 5, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,248/2,744
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:32/9

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 804,782/213,653
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,721/1,994
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,403,645

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 15,587 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 32.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources