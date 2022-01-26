South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 26, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 20-25.
Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 51,744/9,933
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 32/14
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,049,013/279,437
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,065/2,090
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: N/A
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- individual test results reported statewide from Jan. 20-25 are not available
- percent positive - n/a
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
