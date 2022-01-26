covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 26, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 20-25. 

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 51,744/9,933
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 32/14

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,049,013/279,437
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,065/2,090
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: N/A

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • individual test results reported statewide from Jan. 20-25 are not available
  • percent positive - n/a

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources