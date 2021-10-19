Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for October 19, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 474/139
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 712,424/175,765
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,533/1,788
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,484,204

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 14,248 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

