Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 5, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 397/261
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 11/4

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 483,975/97,860
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,396/1,140
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,496,105

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,038 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Additional information and resources