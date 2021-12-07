Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for December 7, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 500/161
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:2/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 739,796/185,833
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,386/1,932
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,636,626

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,759 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 6.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources