Today's cases and deaths for October 25, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 562/122
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 716,519/177,107
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,731/1,828
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,655,740
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 37,391 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 4.6% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
