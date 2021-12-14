Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for December 14, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 538/180
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:11/3

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 744,723/188,215
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,465/1,954
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,801,532

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,421 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.1% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources