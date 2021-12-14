Today's cases and deaths for December 14, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 538/180
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:11/3
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 744,723/188,215
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,465/1,954
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,801,532
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 10,421 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 7.1% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
