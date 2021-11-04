South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (November 4, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 420/307
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 28/6
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 722,081/179,233
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,955/1,877
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,894,693
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 16,839 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 4.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
