Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for April 12, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 453/300
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 471,855/91,572
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,165/1,111
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,031,584

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 15,330 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.0% percent positive

