COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, March 29, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 499/280
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 464,169/85,899
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,053/1,069
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,728,029

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 15,033 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

