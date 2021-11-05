Today's cases and deaths for November 5, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 560/265
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:6/3
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 722,791/179,538
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,962/1,879
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,923,043
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 21,853 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 5.6% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
