Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for November 5, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 560/265
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:6/3

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 722,791/179,538
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,962/1,879
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,923,043

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 21,853 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.6% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources