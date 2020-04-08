The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code have been reported by DHEC.
This report includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed.
The estimate of undocumented cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC hopes to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community.
Laurens County currently has eight reported cases in the following zip codes:
29360 - 2
29325 - 3
29370 - 1
29645 - 2
DHEC is reporting 85 estimated cases in Laurens County:
29037 - 0
29178 - 0
29325 - 18
29332 - 6
29335 - 2
29351 - 6
29355 - 3
29360 - 12
29370 - 6
29384 - 6
29388 - 1
29644 - 8
29645 - 12
29692 - 2
29654 - 1
29692 - 2
