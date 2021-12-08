South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 8, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 526/340
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 13/4
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 740,337/186,117
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,399/1,935
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,656,094
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 13,726 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 5.4% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
