Today's cases and deaths for June 15, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 53/34
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 492,985/102,300
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,623/1,167
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,038,988

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 3,357 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.1% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

