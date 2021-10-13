covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (October 13, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 546/347
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 38/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 706,969/174,015
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,336/1,757
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,308,974

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,893 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources