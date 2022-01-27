Today's cases and deaths for January 27, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 7,274/2,660
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:20/6
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,056,287/282,097
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,085/2,096
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: N/A
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- Individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests) are not available
- Percent positive: N/A
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
