Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for January 27, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 7,274/2,660
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:20/6

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,056,287/282,097
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,085/2,096
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: N/A

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • Individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests) are not available
  • Percent positive: N/A

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

