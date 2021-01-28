Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for July 28, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,934/145  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 226/28  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 387,603/43,566
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,235/668
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,799,498

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 9,226 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 31.8% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources