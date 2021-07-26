Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, July 26, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 664/303
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 501,240/109,237
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,715/1,167
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,422,315

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,128 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 10.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources