Scott Tollison and Shirley Clark will face off on Tuesday for the open seat on Laurens County Council-District 3.
Tollison is a Republican and did not face opposition in the primary in July. Clark defeated William Kilgore, Jr. and Lee McDaniel to win the Democratic primary.
Polls in District 3 will open from 7am-7pm on Sept. 21.
The special election will fill the seat vacated by former councilor Garrett McDaniel. McDaniel announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.