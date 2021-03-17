In anticipation of the severe weather that the National Weather Service has projected for the area, Laurens County School District 55, 56 and Piedmont Technical College will have an e-learning day on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
All District 55 and 56 students that participate in face-to-face or virtual learning will participate in e-learning.
For PTC, students, staff and faculty should not report to campus. Staff, faculty and students should work remotely for the day.
