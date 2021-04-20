Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) is increasing the number of sessions for the Parent Academy Series they will be hosting for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school district will continue the series this Thursday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. with two separate sessions. One session will be a continuation and extension of prior sessions (Parent Academy Session 4), and LCSD 55 will provide one session in Spanish (Academia de padres en español). Parent Academy Session 4 will include the story of Hayden Hurst and his battle with mental health issues.
These Parent Academy sessions are virtual meetings using the Zoom platform. Parents or caregivers interested in attending these events can register at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/144658502475 (Parent Academy Session 4)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148798318777 (Academia de padres en español)
LCSD 55 has added three new Parent Academy Sessions in May 2021. In Session 5, on May 13, the topic will be “Trauma – Signs, Symptoms, and Types of Treatment.”
That will be followed by a session on “Early Attachment in the first year and a half and its effects on SEL, the brain, and relationships later in life and what is needed in that time period” on May 20.
The final session of Parent Academy, on May 27, will present information on “Highly Sensitive Children - 1/5 kids are highly sensitive and often are labeled, medicated, and suffer in silence, feeling like something is wrong with them.”
Parents or caregivers interested in attending these events can register at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/151230517549 (Parent Academy Session 5)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/151230651951 (Parent Academy Session 6)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/151231287853 (Parent Academy Session 7)
“We have been pleased with the level of participation in these events, and we are looking to expand the opportunity with these three additional sessions,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “We recognize the need to continuously develop our ability to meet the needs of our students in creative ways and to work collaboratively with parents and the community in achieving that goal.”
